Meghan Trainor's Fiance Daryl Sabara Joins Her at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Meghan Trainor walks the red carpet with her fiance Daryl Sabara at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer is performing her songs “No Excuses” and “Let You Be Right” during the show this evening.

Meghan is also nominated for four awards – Choice TV Personality for The Four, Choice Pop Song for “No Excuses,” Choice Summer Female Artist, and Choice Snapchatter.

