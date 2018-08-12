Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 9:04 pm

Nick Robinson Joins 'Love, Simon' Co-Star Katherine Langford at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Nick Robinson hits the purple couple as he arrives at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 23-year-old Love, Simon star was joined at the red carpet by his co-stars Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, and Keiynan Lonsdale.

Love, Simon won Choice Movie – Comedy and Nick won Choice Breakout Movie Star!

FYI: Katherine is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress, Sergio Rossi shoes, Anita Ko earrings, and Beladora rings.

TUNE IN NOW to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons on Fox.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the awards show…
