'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 10:08 am

Nicki Minaj Says Eminem's Rap on 'Queen' Track 'Majesty' Will Be Considered 'One of the Best Verses in History' - Listen!

Nicki Minaj is making a big claim about one of her new Queen tracks!

The 35-year-old rapper walked fans through her new album, track by track, during her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 radio on Friday (August 10).

Eminem delivered on ‘Majesty,’ with what’s going to be one of the best verses in history…it’s refreshing to work with rappers who rap. I love a man who is humble enough — even when he’s that dude — to let a woman shine. Eminem, I will always love you for what you did on ‘Roman’s Revenge’ and ‘Majesty,’” she said.

Em is already making headlines for how fast he raps on the verse. Listen below!

Read the lyrics inside…
