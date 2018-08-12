Nicki Minaj Says Eminem's Rap on 'Queen' Track 'Majesty' Will Be Considered 'One of the Best Verses in History' - Listen!

Nicki Minaj is making a big claim about one of her new Queen tracks!

The 35-year-old rapper walked fans through her new album, track by track, during her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 radio on Friday (August 10).

“Eminem delivered on ‘Majesty,’ with what’s going to be one of the best verses in history…it’s refreshing to work with rappers who rap. I love a man who is humble enough — even when he’s that dude — to let a woman shine. Eminem, I will always love you for what you did on ‘Roman’s Revenge’ and ‘Majesty,’” she said.

Em is already making headlines for how fast he raps on the verse. Listen below!

