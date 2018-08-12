Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 11:44 am

Omarosa Manigault Plays Audio Recording of Her Firing From the White House

Omarosa Manigault Plays Audio Recording of Her Firing From the White House
  • Omarosa Manigault played the tape of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her from the White House during Meet the Press.- TMZ
  • Millie Bobby Brown just met up with a major superstar!- Just Jared Jr
  • How much Paul Rudd do you need in your life? – Lainey Gossip
  • Jimmy Kimmel left Kanye West speechless after this question. – TooFab
  • This movie is really sinking its teeth into the box office! – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Omarosa Manigault

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr