Sun, 12 August 2018 at 11:44 am
Omarosa Manigault Plays Audio Recording of Her Firing From the White House
- Omarosa Manigault played the tape of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her from the White House during Meet the Press.- TMZ
- Millie Bobby Brown just met up with a major superstar!- Just Jared Jr
- How much Paul Rudd do you need in your life? – Lainey Gossip
- Jimmy Kimmel left Kanye West speechless after this question. – TooFab
- This movie is really sinking its teeth into the box office! – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Omarosa Manigault
Sponsored Links by ZergNet