Paris Jackson Performs With Her New Band The Soundflowers in Front of Grandmother Katherine Jackson!

Paris Jackson is putting on a show!

The 20-year-old actress and singer hit the stage with her new band The Soundflowers on Saturday (August 11) at Canyon Sessions, a benefit for F–k Cancer, in Los Angeles.

Paris‘ 88-year-old grandmother, Katherine Jackson, was also in attendance at the concert.

“f–k. i can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! i was s–ting my pants. i love you so much grandma. i’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause. @thesoundflowers @canyonsessions @austinbrown #fcancer,” Paris wrote on her Instagram.

