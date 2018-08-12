Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 11:53 pm

'Queer Eye' Cast Celebrates Four Emmy Nominations With GLSEN

'Queer Eye' Cast Celebrates Four Emmy Nominations With GLSEN

The stars of Queer Eye are all smiles while celebrating their four Emmy nominations!

Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness teamed up for Netflix’s Queer Eye and GLSEN event held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday (August 12) in Hollywood.

GLSEN is the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth.

During the panel, moderated by Nicole Byer, the “Fab Five” presented GLSEN with a donation check of $10,000.

Watch the panel below!

Season three of Queer Eye will premiere in 2019.

25+ pictures inside of the Queer Eye cast at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 01
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 02
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 03
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 04
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 05
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 06
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 07
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 08
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 09
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 10
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 11
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 12
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 13
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 14
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 15
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 16
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 17
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 18
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 19
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 20
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 21
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 22
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 23
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 24
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 25
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 26
queer eye stars celebrate four emmy nominations with glsen 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr