'Queer Eye' Cast Celebrates Four Emmy Nominations With GLSEN

The stars of Queer Eye are all smiles while celebrating their four Emmy nominations!

Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness teamed up for Netflix’s Queer Eye and GLSEN event held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunday (August 12) in Hollywood.

GLSEN is the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth.

During the panel, moderated by Nicole Byer, the “Fab Five” presented GLSEN with a donation check of $10,000.

Watch the panel below!

Season three of Queer Eye will premiere in 2019.

