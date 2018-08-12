Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are soaking up the sun!

The 46-year-old “Vente Pa’ Ca” pop superstar and the 34-year-old artist were spotted enjoying a day out at sea together on Sunday (August 12) in Sardinia, Italy.

Ricky and Jwan attended the Unicef Summer Gala on Friday night (August 10) at Villa Violina in Porto Cervo, Italy.

Ricky also took to the stage to perform at the event, which helped to raise money to provide care and protection to the world’s most vulnerable children.