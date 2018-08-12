Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Party on a Yacht in Italy

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef strike a pose while enjoying a party on a yacht!

The 46-year-old “La Mordidita” singer and the 34-year-old painter stepped out for the Luisa Via Roma event on Saturday night (August 11) in Olbia, Sardinia, Italy.

The next day, the couple soaked up the sun during a shirtless day at sea.

Over the weekend, they also attended the Unicef Summer Gala. Ricky took the stage to perform at the event, which helped raise money to provide care and protection for the world’s most vulnerable children.

Check out another hot shirtless pic Ricky shared from their trip below!