Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 6:37 pm

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Party on a Yacht in Italy

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Party on a Yacht in Italy

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef strike a pose while enjoying a party on a yacht!

The 46-year-old “La Mordidita” singer and the 34-year-old painter stepped out for the Luisa Via Roma event on Saturday night (August 11) in Olbia, Sardinia, Italy.

The next day, the couple soaked up the sun during a shirtless day at sea.

Over the weekend, they also attended the Unicef Summer Gala. Ricky took the stage to perform at the event, which helped raise money to provide care and protection for the world’s most vulnerable children.

Check out another hot shirtless pic Ricky shared from their trip below!

Suns out Tongues out 👅

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ricky martin and husband jwan yosef party on a yacht in italy 01
ricky martin and husband jwan yosef party on a yacht in italy 02
ricky martin and husband jwan yosef party on a yacht in italy 03
ricky martin and husband jwan yosef party on a yacht in italy 04
ricky martin and husband jwan yosef party on a yacht in italy 05
ricky martin and husband jwan yosef party on a yacht in italy 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr