'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Rita Ora & Boyfriend Andrew Watt Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy!

Rita Ora and boyfriend Andrew Watt arrive at an airport on Saturday afternoon (August 11) in Sardinia, Italy.

The 27-year-old singer/actress kept thing trendy in bright orange pants, a floral-print top and sunglasses as she waited to board the private plane for their flight out of town.

It was recently announced that Rita will be performing hers and Avicii‘s collab “Lonely Together” at the 2018 MTV VMAs in honor of the late DJ four months after his sudden death.

The 2018 MTV VMAs air live from New York City on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
