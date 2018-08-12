Rita Ora Hits the Stage to Perform at Ascot Racecourse!

Rita Ora is putting on quite a show!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer hit the stage to headline at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday (August 11) in Berkshire, United Kingdom.

Soul II Soul, Example and DJ Wire also hit the stage during the event, with Scott Mills on hand as host.

The singer looked super chic in a blue military cord jacket, corset blouse, matching shorts and a blue Itchy Scratchy Patchy beret bearing the word “Justice.”

“Last night was so fun. Thank you for having me headline @ascotracecourse 💙,” Rita wrote on her Instagram following the show.