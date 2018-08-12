Ruby Rose Deletes Twitter After 'Batwoman' Casting Backlash

Ruby Rose is no longer on Twitter.

The 32-year-old The Meg star left the social platform over the weekend following backlash and harassment regarding her casting in the new Batwoman CW series.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change 🤯,” she tweeted just before disabling her account on Friday (August 10).

She also disabled comments on her Instagram.

Fans have been tweeting their opinions – good and bad – about her casting ever since it was announced on Tuesday (August 7).