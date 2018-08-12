'Shadowhunters' Cast Attends Teen Choice Awards 2018 After Wrapping Final Episodes

Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood hit the red carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The Shadowhunters stars were joined at the event by co-stars Emeraude Toubia, Harry Shum Jr. (with wife Shelby Rabara), Matthew Daddario, Alberto Rosende, and Anna Hopkins.

The cast of the Freeform series just wrapped production on the the third season, which will be the final one. Fans have been campaigning all summer long in hopes of getting the show renewed for a fourth season.

The show has seven nominations, including Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show. Katherine, Dominic, Emeraude, and Matthew all have individual acting nominations, Anna is up for Choice TV Villain, and Matthew and Harry are up for Choice TV Ship.

FYI: Katherine is wearing an Emporio Armani coat and shorts, Casadei boots, an APM Monaco necklace and rings, and rings by Rachel Katz and Ileana Makri. Emeraude is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, and EF Collection jewelry.