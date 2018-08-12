Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 11:13 pm

Superman's Margot Kidder's Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

Margot Kidder‘s cause of death has been released.

The actress sadly passed away at the age of 69 at her home in Montana back in May.

Margot was famous for playing opposite the late Christopher Reeve in 1978′s Superman film as Lois Lane. She also starred in the film’s sequels.

Coroner Richard Wood of Montana’s Park County Coroner’s office confirmed to the Associated Press this week that her death was “a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose.”

Margot‘s only daughter, Maggie McGuane, told the AP, “It’s a big relief that the truth is out there. It’s important to be open and honest so there’s not a cloud of shame in dealing with this.”

Margot was an advocate for mental health after struggling with bipolar disorder.

Our thoughts continue to be with Margot‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
