Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Full Performers & Presenters List!
We are just a few hours away from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and we have the full list of performers and presenters in attendance!
The show is set to be hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons and will be airing live tonight (August 12) at 8 PM ET on Fox. The show is taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Make sure to check out the full list of nominations in case you missed them!
Among those in attendance include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Louis Tomlinson, Anna Kendrick, and Zac Efron.
PERFORMERS
Bebe Rexha – “I’m a Mess”
The Four season one winner Evvie McKinney – “How Do You Feel”
Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right”
Lauv – “I Like Me Better”
Khalid
PRESENTERS
Noah Cyrus
Chloe Grace Moretz
Lucy Hale
Hudson Yang
Maddie Ziegler
Nina Dobrev
Red Gerard
Chloe Kim
JoJo Siwa
Auli’i Cravalho
Olivia Holt
Lauren Jauregui