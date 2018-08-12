Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 3:31 pm

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

We are just a few hours away from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and we have the full list of performers and presenters in attendance!

The show is set to be hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons and will be airing live tonight (August 12) at 8 PM ET on Fox. The show is taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Make sure to check out the full list of nominations in case you missed them!

Among those in attendance include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Louis Tomlinson, Anna Kendrick, and Zac Efron.

Click inside to check out the full list of performers and presenters…

PERFORMERS
Bebe Rexha – “I’m a Mess”
The Four season one winner Evvie McKinney – “How Do You Feel”
Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right”
Lauv – “I Like Me Better”
Khalid

PRESENTERS
Noah Cyrus
Chloe Grace Moretz
Lucy Hale
Hudson Yang
Maddie Ziegler
Nina Dobrev
Red Gerard
Chloe Kim
JoJo Siwa
Auli’i Cravalho
Olivia Holt
Lauren Jauregui
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: 2018 Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr