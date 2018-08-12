Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

We are just a few hours away from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and we have the full list of performers and presenters in attendance!

The show is set to be hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons and will be airing live tonight (August 12) at 8 PM ET on Fox. The show is taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Make sure to check out the full list of nominations in case you missed them!

Among those in attendance include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Louis Tomlinson, Anna Kendrick, and Zac Efron.

Click inside to check out the full list of performers and presenters…

PERFORMERS

Bebe Rexha – “I’m a Mess”

The Four season one winner Evvie McKinney – “How Do You Feel”

Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right”

Lauv – “I Like Me Better”

Khalid

PRESENTERS

Noah Cyrus

Chloe Grace Moretz

Lucy Hale

Hudson Yang

Maddie Ziegler

Nina Dobrev

Red Gerard

Chloe Kim

JoJo Siwa

Auli’i Cravalho

Olivia Holt

Lauren Jauregui