'The Meg' Makes a Historic Splash at the Box Office!

The Meg is taking a big bite out of the box office!

The shark movie has already raked up $44.5 million at the box office in its opening weekend, marking the biggest opening of all time for a live-action shark picture, not adjusted for inflation according to THR.

It’s also Warner Bros. Studio’s biggest opening the year to date, surpassing Ready Player One ($41.8 million) and Ocean’s 8 ($41.6 million).

Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis co-star in the film.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic Jaws remains the top-grossing live-action shark film in the United States, while The Shallows grossed $119 million in 2016. 2017′s 47 Meters Down earned $44.3 million.