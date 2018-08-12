Top Stories
Sun, 12 August 2018 at 3:25 pm

Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Is No. 1 on Billboard 200, Notches Second-Largest Debut of 2018!

Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Is No. 1 on Billboard 200, Notches Second-Largest Debut of 2018!

Travis Scott is No. 1 in a big way!

The 26-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper landed on the top spot of the Billboard 200 with his latest set Astroworld as of Sunday (August 12) according to the official chart company.

The album moved 537,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 270,000 of those being traditional album sales. That makes this the biggest sales week of 2018, and the second largest overall week of 2018! (Drake‘s Scorpion began at 732,000 units.)

It also now claims the fifth-largest streaming week ever, with the equivalent of 349.43 million on-demand audio streams in its debut week. Plus, it’s his second No. 1 album following Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight in 2016! Congrats, Travis!

See the full Billboard 200 Top 10 inside…

1. Travis Scott, Astroworld
2. Drake, Scorpion
3. Mac Miller, Swimming
4. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
5. YG, Stay Dangerous
6. Juice WRLD, Goodbye & Good Riddance
7. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
8. XXXTentacion, ?
9. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Soundtrack
10. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack
