Troye Sivan Shares Cute Photo With Jacob Bixenman Ahead of Teen Choice Awards 2018

Troye Sivan walks the pink carpet solo at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer was on hand to present Love, Simon with the Choice Movie: Comedy award.

Earlier in the day, Troye shared a cute photo with his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman and their dog Nash. The photo was captured while on a hike with Ariana Grande and a few other friends.

“19 days till bloom ❤️,” he captioned the pic.

A couple days prior, Troye released one last track – “Animal” – from his new album Bloom before it’s August 31 release date. Check it out if you missed it!

FYI: Troye is wearing Saint Laurent.