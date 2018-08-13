Adina Porter Teases 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse': 'People Will Be Surprised & Intrigued'

Adina Porter is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the 2018 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Reception held at The Beverly Center on Sunday (August 12) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress is set to be part of the forthcoming eighth season of American Horror Story, which will be a mash-up of the Murder House and Coven seasons.

“I’m just going to say that it’s an opportunity for me to yet again show another side — maybe a side that I’ve never shown before,” Adina recently revealed in an interview with Gold Derby.

“I thought, because of The 100 and Apocalypse, that I knew everything about what life after an apocalypse would be, but Ryan Murphy and the writers of American Horror Story have shown a whole other side of an apocalypse,” Adina continued. “So, I think people will be surprised and intrigued.”