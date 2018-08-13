Top Stories
Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 8:23 pm

Amy Schumer Celebrates 6 Months of Marriage to Husband Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer Celebrates 6 Months of Marriage to Husband Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have officially been married for six months!

The cute couple look like they’ve been enjoying every minute together and Amy took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone!

Amy shared a makeup free selfie with Chris, as they’re cuddled up with her dog.

“Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning 🙋🏼👩🏾‍🌾,” Amy captioned the photo.

Amy and Chris got married in surprise ceremony in Malibu, surrounded by tons of their famous friends.

Check out Amy‘s post below…

A post shared by @amyschumer on

