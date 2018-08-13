Amy Schumer Celebrates 6 Months of Marriage to Husband Chris Fischer!

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have officially been married for six months!

The cute couple look like they’ve been enjoying every minute together and Amy took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone!

Amy shared a makeup free selfie with Chris, as they’re cuddled up with her dog.

“Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning 🙋🏼👩🏾‍🌾,” Amy captioned the photo.

Amy and Chris got married in surprise ceremony in Malibu, surrounded by tons of their famous friends.

Check out Amy‘s post below…