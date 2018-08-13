Azealia Banks Waited For Grimes at Elon Musk's House For Several Days To Finish Collaboration

Azealia Banks waited for Grimes at Elon Musk‘s house for several days, but it looks like she never showed up.

The 27-year-old rapper headed to LA to finish a collaboration with the singer and producer, who has been dating Elon for several months.

Azealia was supposed to meet with Grimes at Elon‘s home, but when she arrived Grimes was not there.

“Literally been sitting at Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions. I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home,” Azealia wrote on her Instagram story.

She reportedly also added, “staying at musks house is like a real like episode of Get Out.”

The following day, Azealia updated fans that Grimes never showed up and she left the home.

Azealia also clarified that she was not being held hostage at the home and at no point did she refuse to leave.

She also shared some hilarious memes poking fun at the situation, adding her into a Home Alone movie poster and suggesting she pitch the events as an HBO series.