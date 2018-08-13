'Bad Times at the El Royale' Character Posters Highlight Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth & More!

Check out the brand new character posters for Bad Times at the El Royale!

The thriller stars Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, and Lewis Pullman.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.

Watch the trailer for the film if you missed it!

The movie will hit theaters on October 12. Be sure to check it out!