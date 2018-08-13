Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 9:28 am

'Bad Times at the El Royale' Character Posters Highlight Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth & More!

'Bad Times at the El Royale' Character Posters Highlight Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth & More!

Check out the brand new character posters for Bad Times at the El Royale!

The thriller stars Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, and Lewis Pullman.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.

Watch the trailer for the film if you missed it!

The movie will hit theaters on October 12. Be sure to check it out!
  • Derek117

    Sounds like the old Agatha Christie story (made into a least three films) “And then there were none”. It’s also called “10 Little Indians”. Interesting cast though.