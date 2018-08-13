Celebrities Send Love to Aretha Franklin Amid Reports She's 'Gravely Ill'
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly “gravely ill,” and celebrities are starting to take to social media to send thoughts to the legendary performer.
The report of Aretha‘s health was first posted on Showbiz 411, writing, “This is exclusive, and heart breaking for me and for the family and friends of the great Aretha Franklin. She is gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy.”
There has been no official statement by Aretha or her family at this time, and we’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
After the report emerged, celebrities began posting messages on social media.
Aretha has won 18 Grammy Awards over the course of her legendary career.
Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽
— Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018
My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018
Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018
Praying for Aretha!!!!!!!
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018
Just read the reports about Aretha Franklin. Reminds me of that time Re-Re blessed the White House with my favorite song of hers #GetWellQueen https://t.co/Em1anRFcO3
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 13, 2018
Thinking about Aretha, the Queen of Soul today. RESPECT.
— Mark Frost (@mfrost11) August 13, 2018
Saying a little prayer for #ArethaFranklin
— E L James (@E_L_James) August 13, 2018