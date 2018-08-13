Celebrities Send Love to Aretha Franklin Amid Reports She's 'Gravely Ill'

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly “gravely ill,” and celebrities are starting to take to social media to send thoughts to the legendary performer.

The report of Aretha‘s health was first posted on Showbiz 411, writing, “This is exclusive, and heart breaking for me and for the family and friends of the great Aretha Franklin. She is gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy.”

There has been no official statement by Aretha or her family at this time, and we’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

After the report emerged, celebrities began posting messages on social media.

Aretha has won 18 Grammy Awards over the course of her legendary career.

