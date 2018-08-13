Chloe Moretz Says She's Not a Fan of PDA, Seemingly Taking a Jab at Ex Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz‘s comments about PDA in a new interview are being interpreted as a jab at her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

The 21-year-old actress was interviewed by The Sunday Times and asked if she had anything to say about their breakup. She replied, “I want nothing to be said.”

Chloe then said, “I’m not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don’t want to see people posted all over my phone making out.” She is seemingly referring to the PDA that Brooklyn has shown with some of his recent flames.

“Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged. And every major publication is verified,” Chloe added. “So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things.”