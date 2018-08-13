Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Chris Hardwick teared up during his emotional return to Talking Dead following accusations by his ex Chloe Dykstra, who accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of emotional and sexual abuse back in June.

The 46-year-old stand-up comedian and host opened up during AMC’s Talking Dead on Sunday night (August 12), though he did not specifically address the allegations.

“Normally I recap the show we’re about to talk about here, but instead I just wanted to take a minute to say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now and I want to thank you, the Walking Dead community, for all of your support these last couple of months,” he said. “This show is not just a job to me, this is a vital part of my life, this has been a sanctuary these last seven years we’ve been here.”

“This has been with me through good times and bad times, and I have so much gratitude to you the fans, the producers, and the casts of these amazing shows for allowing me to be a part of this community every week,” he continued. “This is what this is, a community, and we’re on the precipice of a lot of changes on both Walking Dead shows in the coming weeks and months, and I am so looking forward to going on that journey with you. And I’ve said the following words a million times, countless times, [and] I’ve never been more thankful than I am in this moment to say to you: I am Chris Hardwick and this is Talking Dead.”

He also did not mention the exit of co-EP Jen Patton and other Talking Dead staffers who disagreed with his reinstatement, Deadline reports.

Chris has denied any wrongdoing.
