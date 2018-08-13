Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 12:28 pm

Ellie Goulding Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Engagement

Ellie Goulding Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Engagement

Ellie Goulding keeps it cool and casual in a Gucci t-shirt while making her way out to her car on Sunday (August 12) in London, England.

This is the 31-year-old “Love Me Like You Do” singer’s first spotting since announcing her engagement to her beau Caspar Jopling.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness 🤪 But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know,” Ellie captioned with her Instagram post. “You’e the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x”
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie goulding makes first appearance since announcing engagement 01
ellie goulding makes first appearance since announcing engagement 02
ellie goulding makes first appearance since announcing engagement 03
ellie goulding makes first appearance since announcing engagement 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ellie Goulding

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr