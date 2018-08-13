Ellie Goulding Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Engagement

Ellie Goulding keeps it cool and casual in a Gucci t-shirt while making her way out to her car on Sunday (August 12) in London, England.

This is the 31-year-old “Love Me Like You Do” singer’s first spotting since announcing her engagement to her beau Caspar Jopling.

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness 🤪 But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know,” Ellie captioned with her Instagram post. “You’e the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x”