Ethan Hawke Reflects on Uma Thurman Divorce: 'My Personal Life Fell Apart'

Ethan Hawke flashes a smile while sitting on stage during the Sundance Selects Presents: Ethan Hawke’s BLAZE held at Rockefellers on Sunday (August 12) in Houston, Texas.

The 47-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s star Ben Dickey, as well as musician Jack Ingram, who gave a special performance.

In a new interview for GQ, Ethan opened up about dealing with his divorce from Uma Thurman while being nominated for an Oscar for Training Day.

“In a lot of ways, it could have been the beginning of something. It was the best moment of my career,” Ethan told the mag. “Like, Maybe, maybe, you could be commercially viable. But I got divorced and my personal life fell apart. I don’t know if you feel this way, but when you’re depressed, it’s really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing all that. How phony celebrity was, how phony everything is. You channel your inner Holden Caulﬁeld, you know?”

“Work. Theater. My kids. That’s the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day,” Ethan added about healing. “It gives your life balance. Meaning your whole life isn’t just about yourself.”