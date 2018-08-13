Top Stories
Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 9:53 pm

Gabrielle Union & Kristen Bell Enjoy a Day of Indulgence Thanks to Producer Jennifer Klein!

Gabrielle Union and Kristen Bell rock cute and casual looks while leaving producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party on Sunday (August 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The annual party is one of the most anticipated days of the year for the women in Hollywood and some of the other stars in attendance included Jennifer Love Hewitt, Christina Hendricks, Laverne Cox, Kaley Cuoco, and Scandal‘s Bellamy Young and Darby Stanchfield.

Celebs got to shop for stylish new clothing and receive luxurious pampering, and they also got to indulge in some delicious sweets.

Don Julio minis were popular with the guests on the hot summer afternoon and the women loved sipping sparkling wine from female-owned brand Le Grande Courtage. Chrissy and Kristen were both seen leaving the event with iced beverages from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Bellamy loved the Suja wellness shots and tried two flavors. Health-Ade Kombucha and Taja Coconut Water, another female-owned brand, were also on-hand.

Among the yummy treats were Sprinkles’ new layer cakes, Cake Bams, Garrett Popcorn flown in specially from Chicago, chocolate brand TCHO (a favorite of Gabrielle), Jeni’s Ice Cream (a favorite of Laverne), OLLY bars, Uptime energy tablets, and Sidecar Doughnuts.

The afternoon kicked off with catering by Phresh, including passed tea sandwiches. Chop’t flew in salad dressings from NYC for the lavish salad bar, which also included Simply 7 chips and gimMe Organics Seaweed as unique salad toppings.
