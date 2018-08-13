Get to Know Singer Goldilox with New Album 'Very Best' & These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know Canadian-born DJ, singer-songwriter Goldilox with these fun facts!

Currently based in Paris, the 33-year-old entertainer is now celebrating the release of her brand new album called Very Best. Inspired by the timeless disco era, Very Best is all about people claiming back their freedom through music and dance.

“Women had never been so strong and idolized during that period in music. And on top of it, the revolution was all about the fun,” Goldilox said in a statement. “There was this sense of opulence that I really enjoy. This album is my take on disco. Watching Diana Ross take her shoes off on stage and dance around to ‘Maniac, it wasn’t perfectly organized or serious.. it was loose and geuine and that’s the type of energy I want people to feel when they listen to Very Best.”

You can stream Very Best and check out the 10 Fun Facts from Goldilox below:

1. I used to work as a maid in Beverly Hills.

2. I can shot gun a beer better than most guys.

3. I only have 9 toes.

4. I once told Floyd Mayweather he was a annoying… At his own dinner party.

he was a annoying… At his own dinner party. 5. My favorite outfit is a house coat or robe.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts from Goldilox…

6. I can pull off head to toe florals better than most gays.

7. I want to do a line of tea cups specifically for Japanese whiskey.

8. My favorite snack is a French cheese called comté.

9. An old man thought I was Paris Hilton and I gave him an autograph.

10. Every pair of shoes I own have pointy toes.



Goldilox – ‘I Love You’ (Music Video)

Goldilox‘s new album Very Best is also available to download on iTunes now!