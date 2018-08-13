Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 1:35 pm

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Touch Down at LAX with Bill Kaulitz!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Touch Down at LAX with Bill Kaulitz!

Heidi Klum keeps it cool and casual as she walks alongside Bill Kaulitz while making their way out of LAX Airport on Sunday (August 12) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel superstar were followed closely behind by Heidi‘s boyfriend an Bill‘s brother Tom Kaulitz and his pet pooch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Earlier that same day, Heidi and Tom were spotted passing the time with some PDA while waiting for their flight at Olbia airport.

Heidi recently opened up about her relationship with Tom, as well as their 17 year age difference. See what she said!
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 01
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 02
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 03
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 04
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 05
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 06
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 07
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 08
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 09
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 10
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 11
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 12
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 13
heidi klum tom kaulitz touch down at lax with bill kaulitz 14

Credit: Owen Beiny; Photos: WENN, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr