Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:47 am

Here's When Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Probably Get Married

Here's When Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Probably Get Married
  • Find out when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be saying “I do” – TMZ
  • Here’s your first official look at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot! – Just Jared Jr
  • Take a look at Chris Pratt‘s life one year after his split announcement – Lainey Gossip
  • Kanye West is explaining that moment of silence on KimmelTooFab
  • Very exciting news for Lady GagaMTV
  • Huge Downton Abbey rumor headed your way! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr