Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:47 am
Here's When Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Probably Get Married
- Find out when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be saying “I do” – TMZ
- Here’s your first official look at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot! – Just Jared Jr
- Take a look at Chris Pratt‘s life one year after his split announcement – Lainey Gossip
- Kanye West is explaining that moment of silence on Kimmel – TooFab
- Very exciting news for Lady Gaga – MTV
- Huge Downton Abbey rumor headed your way! – Popsugar
