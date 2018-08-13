Jack Whitehall to Play Gay Character in 'Jungle Cruise,' Disney Faces Backlash for Casting Straight Actor
Jack Whitehall has been cast in the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise and he reportedly will be playing the first openly gay character in one of the studio’s movies.
The 30-year-old British actor was previously seen in the movie Mother’s Day and he will be featured in the upcoming Disney film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.
People are upset about Jack‘s casting as he is a straight actor playing a groundbreaking gay role.
Openly gay actor Mario Cantone is among those speaking out about the casting. He tweeted, “How about an openly gay actor/comedian playing the first openly gay ‘very Camp’ character in a Disney film. Baby steps I guess. F–K BABY STEPS. THIS IS BULLSH-T.”
I’m so honoured to be part of this epic adventure – @disneysjunglecruise. Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co stars. It’s so cool to be part of something of this scale and also as possibly one of the biggest Disney nerds on the planet so exciting to be working on a project with this much history. Watch to the end of this video and see the most incredible set I’ve ever seen. They built it from the ground up and walking onto it for the first time a month ago was like stepping back in time. Can’t wait for you to see this film… #junglecruise