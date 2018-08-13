Top Stories
Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Jack Whitehall to Play Gay Character in 'Jungle Cruise,' Disney Faces Backlash for Casting Straight Actor

Jack Whitehall to Play Gay Character in 'Jungle Cruise,' Disney Faces Backlash for Casting Straight Actor

Jack Whitehall has been cast in the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise and he reportedly will be playing the first openly gay character in one of the studio’s movies.

The 30-year-old British actor was previously seen in the movie Mother’s Day and he will be featured in the upcoming Disney film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

People are upset about Jack‘s casting as he is a straight actor playing a groundbreaking gay role.

Openly gay actor Mario Cantone is among those speaking out about the casting. He tweeted, “How about an openly gay actor/comedian playing the first openly gay ‘very Camp’ character in a Disney film. Baby steps I guess. F–K BABY STEPS. THIS IS BULLSH-T.”
