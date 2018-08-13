Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 - Watch the Reveal!

It’ll be a girl for Jason Aldean and wife Brittany!

The 41-year-old country singer and the 30-year-old cheerleader revealed the sex of their upcoming second child together on their Instagram accounts on Sunday (August 12).

“Jason and I already know what it is,” Brittany says in the video footage. “This is just for the girls, to see their excitement.”

Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, Jason‘s children from his first marriage, both predicted that Brittany would be having girl, and they showed their excitement after swinging at balls that released a pink dust.

The couple, who are also parents to 8-month old son Memphis, announced their second pregnancy last month.