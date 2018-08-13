Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 3:20 am

Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 - Watch the Reveal!

Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 - Watch the Reveal!

It’ll be a girl for Jason Aldean and wife Brittany!

The 41-year-old country singer and the 30-year-old cheerleader revealed the sex of their upcoming second child together on their Instagram accounts on Sunday (August 12).

Jason and I already know what it is,” Brittany says in the video footage. “This is just for the girls, to see their excitement.”

Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, Jason‘s children from his first marriage, both predicted that Brittany would be having girl, and they showed their excitement after swinging at balls that released a pink dust.

The couple, who are also parents to 8-month old son Memphis, announced their second pregnancy last month.

Whats it gonna be? ⚾️

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Credit: Jason Kempin; Photos: Getty
