Jeff Perry to Reprise Role of Thatcher Grey on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Jeff Perry is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Thatcher Grey for the show’s 15th season!

If you don’t know, Thatcher is Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo)’s father, who was absent for her childhood. He is also the father to Lexie (Chyler Leigh) and Molly (Mandy Siegfried). He last appeared on the show in season 7, and the details of his return are unknown at this time, EW reports.

No other details have become immediately available. Stay tuned as we find out more.

In the meantime, Shonda Rhimes recently revealed that they tried to get another actor to return to the show – but it didn’t work out!