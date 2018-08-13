Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 1:52 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Soak Up the Sun on Italian Vacation

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Soak Up the Sun on Italian Vacation

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez look like they’re having a relaxing time during their romantic Italian getaway!

The 49-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 43-year-old former professional baseball player were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll by the water on Friday (August 10) in Capri, Italy.

They also enjoyed dinner with friends at Lo Scoglio restaurant, where they posed for photos with the crew. The couple was later seen departing the restaurant via boat.

That same day, Jennifer got in a workout on the deck of a yacht, doing pull-ups from a beam as well as a variety of floor exercises with a trainer.

See more photos from their trip here!

Gone fishing 🇮🇹 💋

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Also pictured inside: Jennifer rocking a star-printed one-piece swimsuit and cover-up while lounging with Alex during another boat ride the day before.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 01
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 02
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 03
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 04
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 05
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 06
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 07
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 08
jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez soak up the sun on italian vacation 09

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr