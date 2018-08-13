Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Soak Up the Sun on Italian Vacation

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez look like they’re having a relaxing time during their romantic Italian getaway!

The 49-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 43-year-old former professional baseball player were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll by the water on Friday (August 10) in Capri, Italy.

They also enjoyed dinner with friends at Lo Scoglio restaurant, where they posed for photos with the crew. The couple was later seen departing the restaurant via boat.

That same day, Jennifer got in a workout on the deck of a yacht, doing pull-ups from a beam as well as a variety of floor exercises with a trainer.

See more photos from their trip here!

Gone fishing 🇮🇹 💋 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

Also pictured inside: Jennifer rocking a star-printed one-piece swimsuit and cover-up while lounging with Alex during another boat ride the day before.