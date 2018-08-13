Top Stories
Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 8:38 pm

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Celebrate His Birthday in Miami!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Celebrate His Birthday in Miami!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating his birthday a few days early in Miami!

The almost-29-year-old DNCE singer and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted relaxing by the beach together on Sunday (August 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe donned a black and white Playboy t-shirt with matching shorts, and Sophie had on a plunging white top, a silver chain necklace with an orange bow, and a pair of sunglasses on her head.

The night before, Joe enjoyed another birthday celebration at Story Nightclub with his younger brother Nick Jonas and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

Joe‘s actual birthday is on August 15. Check out Sophie‘s Instagram post from their fun weekend below!

Happy birthday JoJo ♥️

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

