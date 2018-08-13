Top Stories
Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 6:56 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Milkshake Date After Trip to Canada!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back from their trip to Canada!

The cute couple was spotted making a stop at Shake Shack on Monday (August 13) in New York City.

Justin and Hailey walked hand-in-hand as they grabbed some shakes and made an additional stop at Dunkin Donuts.

Over the weekend, the duo took a short trip to Justin‘s hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada.

The engaged couple looked so happy as they grabbed coffees and enjoyed a day in the small town.

Also pictured inside: Hailey braving the rain earlier in the day for a session at the gym.
