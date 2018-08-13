Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 2:27 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Visit His Hometown in Canada

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Visit His Hometown in Canada

Justin Bieber wraps his arm around fiancee Hailey Baldwin‘s shoulder while grabbing coffees on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in his hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada.

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model have been inseparable since they got back together in June and engaged a few weeks later.

The couple reportedly does not plan on getting married until next year.

Justin and Hailey are waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot. We’re told it’s not that they’re unsure… we’re told they feel they’ve made the commitment, and that’s the most important thing,” TMZ is reporting.

