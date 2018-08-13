Katy Perry Continues 'Witness World Tour' in Sydney!

Katy Perry strikes a pose in a cowboy while hitting the stage at her special fan meet and greet at Myers on Friday (August 10) in Carbondale, Queensland.

The 33-year-old Witness pop superstar appeared on stage for a Q&A before meeting and taking photos with fans in the crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

On Monday (August 13), Katy hit the stage in a sparkling red ensemble to perform as part of her Witness: World Tour at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Katy is currently on her Witness World Tour until it wraps up in New Zealand on August 21.

FYI: Katy is wearing shoes from her Katy Perry Collections line at Myers.