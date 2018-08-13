Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP &amp; Other Staff Quit

Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 9:37 am

Katy Perry Continues 'Witness World Tour' in Sydney!

Katy Perry Continues 'Witness World Tour' in Sydney!

Katy Perry strikes a pose in a cowboy while hitting the stage at her special fan meet and greet at Myers on Friday (August 10) in Carbondale, Queensland.

The 33-year-old Witness pop superstar appeared on stage for a Q&A before meeting and taking photos with fans in the crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

On Monday (August 13), Katy hit the stage in a sparkling red ensemble to perform as part of her Witness: World Tour at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Katy is currently on her Witness World Tour until it wraps up in New Zealand on August 21.

FYI: Katy is wearing shoes from her Katy Perry Collections line at Myers.
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 01
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 02
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 03
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 04
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 05
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 06
katy perry continues witness world tour in sydney 07

Credit: Nathan Ritcher, Brandon Voight; Photos: Instar Images Australia, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr