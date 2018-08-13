Kerry Washington Set to Star In & Produce Hulu Series 'Old City Blues'

Kerry Washington is heading to Hulu in Old City Blues!

The 41-year-old actress is set to star in and produce the upcoming drama for the streaming service, according to THR.

The series is based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel with Oscar winner Gore Verbinski set to direct.

The story takes place in 2048 in New Athens, on the ruins which was once Greece. The area is now crawling with high-tech criminals including smugglers, drug dealers and corrupt politicians and powerful corporations.

The show would revolve around the city’s Special Police, who try to keep the city in check after the cyborg founder of a tech company is found dead.

Kerry is also working with Hulu on her upcoming project Little Fires Everywhere.