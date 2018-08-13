Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Girl True: 'You're My Best Friend'

Baby True Thompson is getting so big already!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday (August 13) to post a sweet new pic of her and Tristan Thompson‘s 4-month-old daughter.

“You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!” Khloe captioned it.

It features True sitting on a white couch with a big smile on her face and wearing a shimmery one-piece and a headpiece with stars on it. Check it out below!

The day before, Khloe and Tristan were spotted lounging on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, while on vacation with friends, including her sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons.