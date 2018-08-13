Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Lounge on the Beach in Mexico

Khloe Kardashian relaxes on the beach with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson while soaking up the sun in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Sunday (August 12).

The 34-year-old reality star and new mother was seen rinsing off with Tristan, 27, by spraying each other with a hose after their beach time.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Tristan are on the vacation with a bunch of friends, including her sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons. See the pics of the couples hanging out together!

70+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian at the beach with Tristan Thompson…