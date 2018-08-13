Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP &amp; Other Staff Quit

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:13 am

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' - First Look Photos!

Check out Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina the Teenage Witch in these first look photos from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix!

The supporting cast of the Netflix series also features Miranda Otto (as Zelda Spellman), Lucy Davis (as Hilda Spellman), Ross Lynch (as Harvey), and more.

The new Netflix show imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Look out for the show to debut on Netflix on October 26!
