Mon, 13 August 2018 at 1:15 pm

KJ Apa Photobombs 'Riverdale' Couple Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart at Teen Choice Awards!

KJ Apa Photobombs 'Riverdale' Couple Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart at Teen Choice Awards!

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart‘s cute pic at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards got hijacked by one of their Riverdale co-stars!

KJ Apa snuck into the background of the pic while sitting behind the couple at the event on Sunday night (August 12) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

“No one is safe,” KJ captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

Riverdale won ten awards at the event and the show was the big winner of the night!

FYI: Lili is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Olgana Paris shoes, and EF Collection jewelry.

