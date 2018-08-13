Kristin Chenoweth & New Boyfriend Josh Bryant Fly Out of L.A. Together
Kristin Chenoweth makes her way through LAX Airport with her new boyfriend Josh Bryant on Monday afternoon (August 13) in Los Angeles.
The 50-year-old actress was seen holding hands with Josh while walking through the airport on their way out of town.
Josh is a guitar player for the Arkansas-based band Backroad Anthem. One month ago, Josh went public on Instagram about the relationship by sharing a photo of Kristin giving him a kiss on the cheek.
“We kinda like each other,” Josh captioned the photo. Kristin commented, “Yeah, kinda,” with a winking face.
You can catch Kristin on new episodes of the NBC series Trial & Error: Lady, Killer on Thursday nights!