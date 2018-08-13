Top Stories
Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 5:40 pm

Kristin Chenoweth & New Boyfriend Josh Bryant Fly Out of L.A. Together

Kristin Chenoweth makes her way through LAX Airport with her new boyfriend Josh Bryant on Monday afternoon (August 13) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was seen holding hands with Josh while walking through the airport on their way out of town.

Josh is a guitar player for the Arkansas-based band Backroad Anthem. One month ago, Josh went public on Instagram about the relationship by sharing a photo of Kristin giving him a kiss on the cheek.

“We kinda like each other,” Josh captioned the photo. Kristin commented, “Yeah, kinda,” with a winking face.

You can catch Kristin on new episodes of the NBC series Trial & Error: Lady, Killer on Thursday nights!

A post shared by JOSH BRYANT (@joshbguitar) on

