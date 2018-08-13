Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Travis Scott Go Jewelry Shopping After Her 21st Birthday!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands while stopping by a jewelry store following her 21st birthday!

The Lip Kit mogul, who recently celebrated her big day at a party with family and friends at Delilah, and the 26-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper were spotted visiting Polacheck’s Jewelers on Monday (August 13) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kylie showed off her figure in a shimmery black sleeveless bodysuit, black jeans, and strappy black heels, accessorizing with black sunglasses and carrying a pinstripe blazer over her arm.

It’s unclear if the couple bought anything, but they were both wearing jewelry as they left the store.

Kylie sported a “Storm” necklace dedicated to their 6-month-old daughter Stormi as well as a gold watch and small hoop earrings. Travis donned a gold watch as well, plus silver and diamond bracelets, earrings, necklace, and ring.

55+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott jewelry shopping…