Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:45 pm

Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Travis Scott Go Jewelry Shopping After Her 21st Birthday!

Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Travis Scott Go Jewelry Shopping After Her 21st Birthday!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands while stopping by a jewelry store following her 21st birthday!

The Lip Kit mogul, who recently celebrated her big day at a party with family and friends at Delilah, and the 26-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper were spotted visiting Polacheck’s Jewelers on Monday (August 13) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kylie showed off her figure in a shimmery black sleeveless bodysuit, black jeans, and strappy black heels, accessorizing with black sunglasses and carrying a pinstripe blazer over her arm.

It’s unclear if the couple bought anything, but they were both wearing jewelry as they left the store.

Kylie sported a “Storm” necklace dedicated to their 6-month-old daughter Stormi as well as a gold watch and small hoop earrings. Travis donned a gold watch as well, plus silver and diamond bracelets, earrings, necklace, and ring.

55+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott jewelry shopping…

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 01
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 02
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 03
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 04
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 05
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 06
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 07
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 08
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 09
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 10
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 11
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 12
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 13
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 14
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 15
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 16
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 17
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 18
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 19
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 20
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 21
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 22
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 23
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 24
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 25
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 26
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 27
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 28
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 29
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 30
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 31
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 32
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 33
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 34
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 35
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 36
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 37
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 38
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 39
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 40
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 41
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 42
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 43
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 44
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 45
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 46
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 47
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 48
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 49
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 50
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 51
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 52
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 53
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 54
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 55
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 56
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 57
kylie jenner and boyfriend travis scott go jewelry shopping after her 21st birthday 58

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr