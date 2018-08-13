Lana Del Rey Working On New Music with Jack Antonoff?

Lana Del Rey is all smiles in a white one piece swimsuit as she enjoys her vacation on Monday (August 13) in Positano, Italy.

The 33-year-old singer was spotted hopping on a yacht as she enjoyed a trip out to sea with some friends.

It seems Lana may be working on a new project with Jack Antonoff after a snap on Twitter showed the pair in matching outfits.

Lana posted the photo to her Twitter account and Instagram (August 6), which sees them both dressed in cream suits. She simply captioned her Twitter post with ‘Hi!’, and Instagram post with ‘Just because.’”