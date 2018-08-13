Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 10:36 pm

Lea Michele's Favorite Day of the Year Arrived: Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence!

Lea Michele's Favorite Day of the Year Arrived: Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence!

Lea Michele waves to the cameras while leaving one of her favorite events of the year, producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence, on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress posted on social media about how excited she was to attend the annual party, which she was waiting for all year long. Lea met up with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom inside the event and they chatted all about Broadway!

Speaking of Broadway, Melissa Benoist was at the party just one week after wrapping her run in Beautiful in New York City. Some other stars included Elizabeth Olsen, Brittany Snow, Odeya Rush, and Pretty Little Liars stars Lucy Hale and Shay Mitchell.

Lea left the event with her LeSportsac Weekender while drinking Detox Water. All of the stars were gifted with the bag and it included items such as Asics’ new Gel-Kayano sneakers, a Madewell purse, a Kate Spade wearable tech watch, iPic Theatres movie passes, and devices such as Philips Someno Sleep and Wake-Up Light, FOREO UFO, and gloPRO.

More items in the bag included simplehuman’s travel sensor mirror (the brand also provided trash cans for the event), J Crew earrings, Lissom flats, NYDJ jeans, Wilt t-shirts, a matching set of Outdoor Voices crop top and leggings, and gift certificates such as a one night complementary stay at the Four Seasons Oahu, Spotify memberships, The Peninsula Spa in Beverly Hills, and a month of blowouts from Glam+Go.
