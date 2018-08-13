Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP &amp; Other Staff Quit

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 10:07 am

Lena Dunham Shares the List of Unique Baby Names She Made with Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham Shares the List of Unique Baby Names She Made with Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham shared a list of baby names she made with ex boyfriend Jack Antonoff while they were dating.

If you don’t know, Lena and Jack dated for five years and ended their relationship in late 2017. They remain pals and never ended up having any children together.

Lena tweeted in the early morning hours of Monday (August 13), “Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested ‘Carrot’ over and over… Love u!!!”

Check out the list in the tweet below!
lena dunham jack antonoff baby names 01
lena dunham jack antonoff baby names 02
lena dunham jack antonoff baby names 03
lena dunham jack antonoff baby names 04
lena dunham jack antonoff baby names 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham

