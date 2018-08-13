Lena Dunham Shares the List of Unique Baby Names She Made with Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham shared a list of baby names she made with ex boyfriend Jack Antonoff while they were dating.

If you don’t know, Lena and Jack dated for five years and ended their relationship in late 2017. They remain pals and never ended up having any children together.

Lena tweeted in the early morning hours of Monday (August 13), “Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested ‘Carrot’ over and over… Love u!!!”

