Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 9:23 pm

Liam Payne Rocks Leather Jacket During Day of Interviews in London

Liam Payne Rocks Leather Jacket During Day of Interviews in London

Liam Payne keeps it cool while leaving the Global Radio Studios!

The 24-year-old “Familiar” singer was spotted wrapping up his interviews with Capital and iHeartRadio on Monday (August 13) in London, England.

He paired his black leather jacket with a black shirt and baseball cap, navy blue and black pants, and white Reebok sneakers.

He was all smiles while greeting fans outside.

That same day, Liam found out he won a Teen Choice Award over the weekend! He took home the award for Choice Latin Song for “Familiar” with J Balvin.

“So I’ve just found out I’ve won a Teen Choice Award,” Liam said in his Instagram Stories. Well, I think I’ve won a Teen Choice Award, I’m not actually really sure, but if I have, then thank you very much. That’s amazing. What a great little start to the day. Thank you.”

Also pictured inside: Liam arriving at Heathrow Airport the day before.

25+ pictures inside of Liam Payne leaving the studio…

