Liam Payne Rocks Leather Jacket During Day of Interviews in London

Liam Payne keeps it cool while leaving the Global Radio Studios!

The 24-year-old “Familiar” singer was spotted wrapping up his interviews with Capital and iHeartRadio on Monday (August 13) in London, England.

He paired his black leather jacket with a black shirt and baseball cap, navy blue and black pants, and white Reebok sneakers.

He was all smiles while greeting fans outside.

That same day, Liam found out he won a Teen Choice Award over the weekend! He took home the award for Choice Latin Song for “Familiar” with J Balvin.

“So I’ve just found out I’ve won a Teen Choice Award,” Liam said in his Instagram Stories. Well, I think I’ve won a Teen Choice Award, I’m not actually really sure, but if I have, then thank you very much. That’s amazing. What a great little start to the day. Thank you.”

Also pictured inside: Liam arriving at Heathrow Airport the day before.

