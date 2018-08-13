Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 10:18 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Flashes Midriff in Crop Top While Shopping in LA

Lily-Rose Depp Flashes Midriff in Crop Top While Shopping in LA

Lily-Rose Depp steps out to enjoy the sunshine in Los Angeles!

The 19-year-old actress and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was spotted doing some grocery shopping at Bristol Farms with a friend on Sunday (August 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

She put her midriff on display in a light blue crop top, denim shorts, and low-heeled red shoes, finishing off her look with matching red nail polish, red and black sunglasses, and small hoop earrings.

Lily‘s next film Les Fauves hits theaters early next year in France, and she is currently filming The King alongside a star-studded cast, set for release in 2019 on Netflix.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp flashes midriff in crop top while shopping in la 01
lily rose depp flashes midriff in crop top while shopping in la 02
lily rose depp flashes midriff in crop top while shopping in la 03
lily rose depp flashes midriff in crop top while shopping in la 04
lily rose depp flashes midriff in crop top while shopping in la 05
lily rose depp flashes midriff in crop top while shopping in la 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lily Rose Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr