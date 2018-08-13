Lily-Rose Depp Flashes Midriff in Crop Top While Shopping in LA

Lily-Rose Depp steps out to enjoy the sunshine in Los Angeles!

The 19-year-old actress and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was spotted doing some grocery shopping at Bristol Farms with a friend on Sunday (August 12).

She put her midriff on display in a light blue crop top, denim shorts, and low-heeled red shoes, finishing off her look with matching red nail polish, red and black sunglasses, and small hoop earrings.

Lily‘s next film Les Fauves hits theaters early next year in France, and she is currently filming The King alongside a star-studded cast, set for release in 2019 on Netflix.